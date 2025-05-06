Lewis Hamilton praises ‘amazing’ A-list relationship as pivotal 2021 moment revealed

Lewis Hamilton has hailed Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as ‘amazing’ after revealing the details behind their relationship as they co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala.

Alongside Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams and A$AP Rocky, the pair were responsible for curating the annual gala, with the 2025 event celebrating Black fashion and history with the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’.

When asked how he felt when Wintour asked him to co-chair the iconic Met Gala event this year, which took place just one day after the Miami Grand Prix, Hamilton traced the origins of his role back to a key moment in 2021.

"It's really an extension of the 2021 [Met Gala], when I bought a table here for black designers," Hamilton told Vogue hosts Teyana Taylor and Ego Nwodim.

"After that, speaking with Anna and starting to collaborate on what the Met could grow to and what it could one day be.

"We were in London and she told me the theme and I was so, so excited. And then she asked me to be the co-chair and in that moment for sure I couldn’t believe.

"I’m incredibly honoured and she’s been amazing to work with. I’ve worked really really closely with her on this…even though I'm in [F1] season and I've been away working but to be able to be involved, she’s included me in absolutely everything and I’m just honoured to be amongst the other amazing hosts."

Hamilton takes a break from F1 at 2025 Met Gala

In conversation with GQ earlier in the year, Hamilton revealed he met Wintour last year at Wimbledon where they were seated together.

According to the champion, they found out they had a lot in common and their friendship blossomed from their Tennis meeting, with Hamilton even admitting sometimes they will ‘yap for hours’ in subsequent meetings.

Hamilton’s 2025 Met Gala look was designed by Grace Wales Bonner, an English fashion designer who also dressed singer-songwriter FKA Twigs in a Josephine Baker inspired look at this year's event.

Wales Bonner designed clothes for the singer early on in both of their careers, and the designer paid homage to the 1920s dancer by dressing Twigs in a deco inspired, Swarovski embellished flapper dress.

