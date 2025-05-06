Mercedes boss Toto Wolff slams poor F1 example set by drivers at Miami Grand Prix

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has suggested that bad examples were set by drivers during the Miami Grand Prix weekend.

Both races at the Miami International Autodrome featured controversial Turn 1 incidents, which hampered two drivers' races respectively.

During the sprint race, 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli was pushed off the track when fighting with Oscar Piastri, pushing his Mercedes down to fourth in the first corner having started from pole position.

Then during Sunday's main event, Max Verstappen got his elbows out into Turn 1, forcing Lando Norris to take avoiding action by heading off track, causing him to plummet down the order to sixth.

Neither Piastri nor Verstappen were deemed to be in the wrong, however, with both drivers appearing to be ahead at the apex heading into Turn 1, meaning they both had the right to the corners in the two races, and it was up to the others on the grid to try and attempt a risky overtake.

Following the sprint race, Wolff suggested that rookies were being taught bad habits from the actions of more senior drivers, believing the moves to have become more prevalent in the sport in recent years.

"I don’t think we are setting good precedents," Wolff told Sky Sports F1 after the sprint.

"You are just releasing the brake and then you are just pushing the other guy off. It’s for the junior formulas also, I think you need to leave a car’s space.

"It’s kind of crept in, Turn 1, you push them out. It’s Kimi’s sixth race and he’s learnt a lesson that this is what you need to do.

"I don’t entirely agree with that but that’s how we’ve allowed it for a few years now."

Antonelli makes F1 history in Miami

While the weekend began with elation for Antonelli, becoming the youngest pole sitter in the history of the sport, that quickly turned to disappointment.

The Italian was frustrated to come away with an 11th-place finish in the sprint having started on the front row, although his position was later converted to seventh following multiple post-race penalties for other drivers, handing him two points.

Antonelli then out-qualified his team-mate George Russell in main race qualifying, the first time he has done so in his short F1 career, starting the grand prix up in third.

However, it was Russell who took home yet another grand prix podium, while Antonelli had to settle for a sixth-place finish.

