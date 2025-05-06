Christian Horner hails 'wonderful addition to family' as Red Bull boss celebrates baby news

Christian Horner has celebrated the birth of Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet’s daughter Lily, in a social media video message where he hailed their ‘wonderful addition to the family’.

The Dutchman missed Thursday’s media day at the Miami Grand Prix, to be with his partner Kelly Piquet after the birth of their first daughter.

Piquet and Verstappen celebrated the news with the world by sharing a picture of themselves with their newborn on Instagram, and congratulations flooded in from the F1 community and fans.

Amongst these well-wishes, Verstappen’s Red Bull boss delivered a message of congratulations in an Instagram video from the Miami GP paddock.

"Hey Max, many many, many congratulations on becoming a dad and what a wonderful addition to your family," Horner said.

"Get ready for some late nights and early mornings, and make sure you get involved with the nappy changes, that's compulsory. Great news for you and Kelly."

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcome daughter

Lily is the latest addition to the Verstappen family, and joins half-sister Penelope who was born in 2019 to Piquet and her former partner Daniil Kyvat.

Penelope and Lily will grow up in a pet-filled household, with Verstappen and Piquet also owning three cats and a dog, with the felines called Jimmy, Sassy and Donatello, whilst they welcomed puppy Nino earlier this year.

Horner is also a proud father of two, with a daughter named Olivia from his previous relationship, and son Monty who he shares with current wife and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner.

The Red Bull team principal is also step-father to Halliwell-Horner’s daughter from a previous relationship, Bluebell Madonna Halliwell.

