McLaren chief confirms Max Verstappen F1 signing talks

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has confirmed he engaged in talks with Max Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, over the champion’s contract during the Formula 1 winter break.

The papaya team may have recently extended the contracts of their current drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, but this did not stop Brown from talking to the Verstappen camp between the 2024 and 2025 season.

Speaking to De Telegraaf, Brown admitted: "Oh yes, about that call... It's my job to explore the market and to know what's going on. We have to remember that at that time I was also negotiating a new contract with my own driver [Piastri].

"I want to be able to assess whether any stone could start falling over, causing a domino effect. Because that could trigger interest in my driver again. That is the reason I inquired."

McLaren lock-in F1 driver lineup on long-term deals

Brown will be pleased to have locked in a contract extension with both of his drivers, who sealed another 1-2 finish for the team at the Miami Grand Prix.

Piastri also completed a hattrick of grand prix wins in Miami, and his run of success has only strengthened his position at the top of the drivers’ standings.

"I'm a happy camper," Brown added in reference to his current driver lineup - who have already helped McLaren obtain a 105-point lead over Mercedes in the constructors' championship.

Verstappen originally revealed talks between his camp and the McLaren boss, but joked that the conversation quickly concluded after his manager told Brown how much the deal would cost.

In response to the signing talk rumours and suggested price tag attached to the reigning champion, Brown concluded: "Let me put it this way, during that phone call I got the information I needed."

