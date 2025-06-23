Race week is once again upon us, as F1 prepares to head to Austria for round 11 of the 2025 world championship.

This weekend marks Red Bull's home race, with the teams taking to the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, where support for four-time world champion Max Verstappen will be clear to see.

F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris hits new low as Sonny Hayes tests for McLaren

George Russell can expect a tough crowd in Austria after weeks of controversy between the two drivers, started by Verstappen's move on the Brit at the Spanish GP, where he appeared to intentionally drive into Russell's Mercedes.

That has sparked a war of words between the two drivers and teams, but it has also left Verstappen on 11 penalty points, meaning he needs just one more to trigger an automatic one-race ban from the sport.

The first of those 11 points were accumulated at the 2024 Austrian GP, in an incident with Lando Norris, meaning those first two points will be wiped from his record after this weekend's action.

Whether or not the tightrope that the Dutchman is walking will impact his driving style in Austria remains to be seen, but bad weather conditions would make it more difficult for him and his competitors to keep it clean around the circuit.

So, what is the weather looking like for the weekend?

Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, June 27 - FP1 & FP2

The F1 action in Austria gets underway on Friday with two practice sessions. The first of those sessions kicks off at 1:30pm local time (CEST), with hot and humid conditions expected.

Temperatures will be sat at around 23 degrees Celsius, rising as the session progresses, while humidity is set to be at almost 50 per cent.

There is a small chance that a rain shower may hit the first practice session - around 17 per cent likelihood - but wind speeds are forecast to be light, meaning drivers will find it easier to find their braking points around the circuit ahead of the rest of the weekend's action.

Max Verstappen is a fan favourite in Austria

FP2 will then follow a little later in the day, with a start time of 5pm local time. Any cloud that was present during the early afternoon will have been burned away by then, making way for glorious, sunny conditions.

Temperatures will rise under the clear skies to around 25 degrees Celsius, while there is a zero per cent chance of precipitation hitting the second practice session of the day.

Wind speeds will remain low, at around nine miles per hour, and humidity will have fallen to around 40 per cent.

Saturday, June 28 - FP3 & Qualifying

The third and final practice session of the weekend takes place at 12:30 pm local time on Saturday afternoon, ahead of the competitive action getting underway.

FP3 will see glorious conditions once more, with temperatures sat at 25 degrees Celsius even that early in the day. There is not a single drop of rain being forecast for the whole of Saturday, and fans at the circuit will need to take plenty of suncream and water as temperatures soar later in the day.

The first competitive session of the weekend takes place at 4pm local time with the all-important qualifying session. By that time, temperatures will be sat at 28 degrees Celsius, and wind speeds will once again be low.

Sunday, June 29 - Race

Even after all the beautiful weather from the first two days, Sunday race day will be the hottest temperature-wise. However, those hot conditions may just give way to a thundery shower or two.

Lights out for the Austrian GP is at 3pm local time, and there is currently a 41 per cent chance of a rain shower at that time. That threat of rain continues into the second hour of the allocated race time, with it hovering around 40 per cent for the race duration.

Having said this, temperatures are likely to be sat at a scorching 29 degrees Celsius, meaning any rain that does hit the circuit will likely dry relatively quickly as the sunshine and shower conditions wreak havoc with strategy.

That could cause a real headache for strategists on the pit wall, who will be contemplating whether it's worth switching to intermediate tyres or risk their drivers sliding around on slicks for a few laps before the sun likely comes back out.

Check back to this page in the lead up to the weekend for more updates!

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton reveals 'romantic feeling' as new love strengthens

Related