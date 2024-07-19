F1 star confirms Sainz talks to join SHOCK team
A top Formula 1 star has revealed he has made an effort to convince Carlos Sainz to line up alongside him in 2025.
Sainz is set to depart Ferrari at the end of this season, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton taking his place.
The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of the fastest drivers on the grid, and has no shortage of options as he considers his next steps in the sport.
Williams have long been believed to be the frontrunners to secure his signature, with team principal James Vowles previously admitting he was their top target.
Mercedes have also been rumoured to be interested in the 29-year-old, while 2026 newcomers Audi reportedly made an offer earlier this season.
With just six spots left to be filled for next year, time is running out for Sainz to make his decision.
Gasly makes case for Alpine
Following the announcement that Esteban Ocon will depart Alpine, the Enstone-based team have emerged as a viable option for the former McLaren star in recent weeks.
Now, Ocon's team-mate Pierre Gasly has admitted he would love to team up with the three-time race winner, and revealed to media ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix that discussions between the pair have taken place.
When asked who he would like to team up with next season, the Frenchman said: “I said it already - I mean you know Alpine and the team has good options on the table.
“At the end of the day it’s not up to me, I welcome the fastest guy out there, we all know who it is.
“I mean at the moment we’ve got to wait but yeah the team has three good options.”
Asked if he had spoken to Sainz, Gasly replied: “I did my fair share of the job but well yeah - you know ultimately I believe in the project we’re building with Alpine and I’ll always back the team up and now it’s up to him to make his own decision.”
