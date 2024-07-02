Is Sainz about to lose his DREAM F1 seat due to doubts?

There are only seven seats left up for grabs on the 2025 F1 grid, and drivers could be forgiven for letting the pressure get to them as they strive to prove their credentials to potential suitors.

But Carlos Sainz seems completely unflustered and is acting with little urgency.

Despite speculation over where the Ferrari star will end up next year creating a healthy dose of weekly headlines, it would appear the Spaniard is quite happy to sit back and watch on as the rumour mill is thrust into overdrive.

The 29-year-old has been with the Maranello-based outfit since 2021, after switching from McLaren to replace former world champion Sebastian Vettel.

Partnering Charles Leclerc, Sainz has been a steady - if somewhat unspectacular - hand on the Ferrari wheel during his time with the team.

He has proved to be a reliable backup to his partner, securing 16 podium finishes and three race wins in red, the most recent of which coming at the Australian Grand Prix earlier this year.

Carlos Sainz has partnered Charles Leclerc at Ferrari since 2021

Lewis Hamilton will replace the Spaniard next season

Hamilton signing spells end for Sainz

However, despite being a popular member of the team for almost four years, bosses opted against extending his contract beyond this season.

Instead, they decided to call on the talents of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, who announced in February that he would be departing Mercedes to join the Italian giants.

Though the news sparked frenzied excitement from the fans, Sainz was - understandably - a little less enthused by the prospect.

Since then, the former McLaren star has been linked with a move to almost every team on the grid - and one not even a permanent fixture yet.

Williams boss James Vowles has spoken of his desire to sign the Ferrari star

Who are the frontrunners?

For months, Williams have been the frontrunners to secure his signature, with team principal James Vowles previously identifying him as their top target.

Audi have also been linked with the Madrid-born driver. The German manufacturer will enter F1 in 2026, and have already wrapped up Nico Hulkenberg on a long-term contract.

In May, however, it was reported that an offer had already been made and subsequently rejected, with Sainz targeting a spot at a proven outfit.

Sainz has been linked with a short-term move to Mercedes

Sainz may be interested in partnering Pierre Gasly at Alpine

Alpine have now emerged as a contender as they look to find a suitable replacement for soon-to-be-departing Frenchman Esteban Ocon, something which may be of interest given there may be have an opportunity to drive a Mercedes engine.

And speaking of Mercedes, who's to say the Brackley-based team won't look to Sainz as a straight-swap option to step into the shoes of Hamilton?

If his latest social media interactions are anything to go by, it's a prospect Sainz would seem to be keen on.

A potential option involving Mercedes, Williams, Audi, Sainz, and young sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli was suggested by one user on X last week.

Now, these speculative posts pop up daily, so it begs the question: What was interesting about this one?

Why hone in on the content provided by one individual operating in a social media world of millions?

A quick glance at the names of those who 'liked' the idea tells you all you need to know.

The Ferrari racer has remained tight-lipped on his future when questioned, but his indecision may in fact be harming his chances of ending up at his favoured destination, wherever that may be.

This week, Motorsport.com revealed that team bosses are beginning to lose patience, and are now turning their attention elsewhere to ensure they are not left 'high and dry'.

Sainz's impressive resume undoubtedly makes him attractive option, but he is not the only high-profile star looking to catch the eye over the second half of the season.

With the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas and the aforementioned Ocon also on the market, Sainz may soon find himself in the formerly unthinkable position of having little to no wiggle room in which to manoeuvre.

Then we'll see if the pressure begins to take its toll. Like it or not, it's time to make a decision.

