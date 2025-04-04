Carlos Sainz issues DAMNING Red Bull verdict

Carlos Sainz has issued a damning verdict on Red Bull, following their axe of Liam Lawson after just two Formula 1 races.

Sainz was previously a part of the Red Bull family, driving for the outfit's sister team Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls) from 2015-2017, where he was also the team-mate of Max Verstappen.

While Verstappen was handed a promotion to the main Red Bull team in early 2016, Sainz opted to leave the setup, and instead forged a career with several other teams, including Renault, McLaren, Ferrari and now Williams.

Red Bull's brutal treatment of young drivers reared its head once again last month, when the team decided to replace Lawson with Yuki Tsunoda, just two races into Lawson's Red Bull career.

Tsunoda will drive alongside Verstappen from his home race in Japan onwards, and speaking to media ahead of the weekend, Sainz has issued his verdict on the move.

"I just think it's nothing new. It's just Red Bull and the way things are run at Red Bull and the way things are going at Red Bull," he said.

"We've seen it in the last 10 years in Formula 1, or since I've been in F1, is that this is how things are done there. One day you have the opportunity, and the next day, if you don't do exactly as expected, they raise or lower your level."

Sainz missed out on Red Bull opportunity in F1

As well as being snubbed for the promotion in 2016, the Spaniard also appeared to miss out on the opportunity to drive with Red Bull in 2024.

Following Lewis Hamilton's signing with Ferrari, Sainz was forced to spend the first half of the 2024 season looking for a new team to secure his future.

At that time, Perez was only just starting to struggle at Red Bull, and had just been offered a new contract following a solid start to the season where he claimed four podiums in the first five races.

Red Bull therefore seemed to be off the table for Sainz, and the Spaniard eventually ended up deciding between Williams and Alpine, picking Williams after much deliberation.

However, following that announcement, Perez's form continued to tail off, and Sainz's latest comments may feature a tinge of regret at having never had an opportunity to race with the championship winning team.

