Carlos Sainz SWEARS at Bahrain GP following FIA punishment

Formula 1 star Carlos Sainz has risked receiving another FIA fine after swearing during a press conference ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Williams driver was speaking after copping a €20,000 penalty - half of which is suspended - for turning up late for the national anthem at last week’s race in Japan.

The decision was criticised by some, however, with Sainz stating that an unforeseen medical issue was the reason for his failure to turn up on time.

And as he looked forward to round four in Sakhir this week, he hit out at the sport’s governing body for what he deemed a heavy-handed approach.

Addressing the media, he said: "I think I’m the biggest supporter of punctuality, and in a way, a gentleman, especially on a national anthem with all the authorities there.

"So I was the first one to put my hand up and say, 'I’m late, I’m sorry for that'. At the same time, I was five seconds late and to be five seconds late and have to pay €10,000 or whatever…

"For me, it’s out of the question that we’re having to pay these fines. I don’t know if I’m going to get another fine for saying this but s*** happens - it’s the way it is."

FIA swearing rules

Sainz’s comments could land him in more hot water with the FIA, however, who are clamping down on drivers using bad language.

The move has not gone down well with the majority of the sport’s big names, who believe that swearing is simply a natural consequence of racing in high-pressure situations.

Defending world champion Max Verstappen has been one of the most vocal critics, with the Dutchman at one stage last year hinting that he may quit the sport altogether if bosses continued on their current trajectory.

For now, Sainz’s attention is firmly on finding some form with his new team in Sakhir as he looks to get his Williams career up and running.

Much was expected from the former Ferrari star following his off-season switch, but he has so far struggled to impress, scoring just one point over his first three outings.

