F1 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
The FIA have confirmed the official starting grid for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix at Hungaroring.
Lando Norris kept up his strong performance this season, snatching his third-ever career pole position by a mere 0.022 seconds ahead of his team-mate Oscar Piastri. Max Verstappen fell just short in the McLaren duo's wake, settling for third on the grid - 0.046 seconds off Norris' pace.
Starting in fourth will be Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton, fresh off his first win in 945 days, rounding out the top five.
Further down the order, Charles Leclerc secured sixth place in the other Ferrari, followed by Aston Martin duo of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll in seventh and eighth place respectively. Daniel Ricciardo in the RB slotted into P9, with his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda rounding out the top ten.
The qualifying wasn't without drama, however, as Sergio Perez brought out the red flag in Q1 after slamming his Red Bull into the barriers. The under-pressure Mexican driver ended the day in P16 and suffered his fourth Q1 exit in the last six races.
George Russell also failed to progress beyond Q1 and will start the race in 17th place.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2024 starting grid
1. Lando Norris [McLaren]: 1:15.227sec
2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +0.022s
3. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +0.046s
4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +0.469s
5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: +0.627s
6. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +0.678s
7. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.816s
8. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +1.017s
9. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB] - +1.220s
10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB] - +1.250s
11. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +1.090s
12. Valtteri Bottas [Sauber]: +1.157s
13. Alex Albon [Williams]: +1.202s
14. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +1.316s
15. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +1.321s
16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +2.659s
17. George Russell [Mercedes]: +2.741s
18. Zhou Guanyu [Sauber]: +2.810s
19. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +2.822
20. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: +2.939s
When is the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix?
Lights out at Hungaroring are set for 3pm local time (CEST) on Sunday, July 21. This translates to 2pm BST, 9am EDT, 8am CDT and 6am PDT, as well as 11pm in Australia (AEST).
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep