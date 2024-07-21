Find out when and where to watch the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix as Lando Norris looks to secure his second-ever career victory.

Saturday's qualifying saw the McLaren star pilot his MCL38 to a blistering lap time of 1m 15.227s, edging out his team-mate Oscar Piastri by a hair's breadth of 0.022s. Championship leader Max Verstappen fell just short in the Red Bull, claiming third place with a time 0.046s slower than Norris.

The young Briton will be hoping to leverage his qualifying advantage to secure his second career victory, following his emotional maiden win in Miami earlier this year.

Further down the grid, Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari will line up fourth, with Lewis Hamilton, boasting a record eight wins at the Hungaroring, starting right behind in fifth.

With the stage set, today's race promises to be a thrilling battle, with McLaren firmly in the hunt for their first win at the track in over a decade.

Hungarian Grand Prix - Sunday, July 21, 2024

The 70-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, July 21) at 3pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Central European Time: 3pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Sunday

United States (EDT): 9am Sunday

United States (CDT): 8am Sunday

United States (PDT): 6am Sunday

Australia (AEST): 11pm Sunday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Sunday

Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Sunday

Mexico (CST): 7am Sunday

Japan (JST): 10pm Sunday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Sunday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Sunday

China (CST): 9pm Sunday

India (IST): 6:30pm Sunday

Brazil: 10am Sunday

Singapore: 9pm Sunday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Sunday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Sunday

Turkey: 4pm Sunday



How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

Hungaroring circuit key facts

First Grand Prix: 1986

Track length: 4.381km

Number of laps: 70

Race distance: 306.63km

Lap record: 1:16.627 - Lewis Hamilton (2020)

Most wins: Lewis Hamilton (8)

Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (9)



Last five winners at Hungaroring

2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2021: Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

2020: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2019: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)



