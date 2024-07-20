Red Bull driver OUT as massive crash causes Hungary red flag
Red Bull driver OUT as massive crash causes Hungary red flag
Sergio Perez re-lived past mistakes after crashing out once again in Q1 rendering him unable to take any further part in qualifying.
The Mexican lost the back end of his Red Bull going into Turn 8 struggling with the greasy conditions as he smashed into the barriers.
Perez managed to get out of the car and is seemingly fine, however the incident only worsens his recent F1 woes.
Unable to set a faster time, Perez was knocked out in Q1 and will start the race in P16, in front of Mercedes driver George Russell.
Will Red Bull replace Sergio Perez?
The 34-year-old has been under increased pressure regarding his Red Bull future, with reports speculating he could be removed during the summer break.
Now after making his second consecutive Q1 exit, his Red Bull seat appears even more fragile, with the Hungarian Grand Prix mirroring a nightmare weekend at Silverstone.
Perez finished P17 at the British Grand Prix, failing to progress through the field with his poor qualifying result ruining his weekend.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently revealed he sat down with Perez at his home to discuss his recent dip in form, to help bolster some confidence back into his driver.
However, Horner's crisis talks failed to have an impact with the Mexican making the same mistake in Hungary, and his Red Bull future hanging in the balance.
