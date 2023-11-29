Defiant Domenicali addresses Red Bull dominance ahead of 2024

Cal Gaunt

Wednesday 29 November 2023 22:57

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali anticipates a more competitive championship battle in 2024 after Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing's dominant performance this year.

Verstappen secured his third drivers' championship in Qatar with six races to spare, amassing 575 points, while Red Bull claimed the constructors' crown long before the season was over.

Despite calls for interventions to level the playing field, Domenicali remains optimistic about next year without making changes.

He cites McLaren's rapid progress during the season as evidence that teams can narrow the gap without external interventions.

Max Verstappen blew away the competition in 2023

Red Bull wrapped up both F1 titles long before the 2023 season came to an end

Stefano Domenicali is optimistic about a closer season in 2024

Domenicali: Wait for 2026 changes

Considering significant changes to F1 regulations are coming in 2026, Domenicali believes there's no need to hastily implement interim measures based on the one-sided competition witnessed in this season.

“There are two years that are really crucial because then we're going to have a change, maybe related to the new balance of the power unit and so on," Domenicali told Sky Sports F1.

He also noted that looking beyond Red Bull's dominance, the other teams are already closely matched.

“You saw [in Abu Dhabi] qualifying, 20 cars in less than one second. So in qualifying we are very, very close.

"Of course race pace is different, and I think that these will be the major things that we're going to see differently next year."

