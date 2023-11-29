Verstappen hits back at Marko after bold accusation

Joe Ellis

Jos Verstappen has been left dumbfounded by a comment from Helmut Marko regarding his son and three-time world champion Max Verstappen.

The 26-year-old has won his hat-trick of titles working alongside Marko at Red Bull and claimed his third with 19 wins from 22 races in 2023.

But despite that, Marko believes Verstappen still has room to improve as a driver heading into the 2024 season as he seeks a fourth successive championship, a feat Sebastian Vettel achieved with the same team in 2013.

However, his father has taken exception to Marko's comment, having witnessed the superstar produce the most dominant season in Formula 1 history.

Jos: Every race he is 100 per cent

"I have no idea what he means," Verstappen told Sky Sports Germany at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

"I think this year has been so strong and every race he is 100 per cent there and that is the most important thing.

"Yesterday it was difficult in the third practice session but everything was perfect again in qualifying and that is the strength of Max but also of his racing engineer, who understands what he needs and that's just great."

Verstappen secured more than double the points of the next best in the standings, a feat no driver has ever achieved at the top of the motorsport.

