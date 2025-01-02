F1 News Today: Hamilton given stunning Ferrari ORDER as star exits team in official statement

Lewis Hamilton must master one key skill if he is to enjoy success at Ferrari, according to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes star delivers exit statement in social media tribute

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has delivered an exit statement in a social media New Year's tribute.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the best team principal in 2024?

Vote for the best team principal of 2024!

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo return proposed as F1 prepares for MAJOR change

Daniel Ricciardo has been attached to a potential drive at Cadillac, but how likely is a return in 2026?

➡️ READ MORE

F1 AWARDS - VOTE: Who was the unsung hero in 2024?

Vote for the unsung hero of the 2024 season!

➡️ READ MORE

Related