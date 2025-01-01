Mercedes star delivers exit statement in social media tribute

A Mercedes Formula 1 star has delivered an exit statement in a social media New Year's tribute.

The Brackley outfit welcomes Kimi Antonelli this year, as he replaces Lewis Hamilton as George Russell’s team-mate for the upcoming season.

Hamilton’s shock exit to Ferrari left Mercedes searching for the perfect candidate to replace the champion, with the team having a wealth of options to choose from.

However, Mercedes opted for the risk of hiring junior driver Antonelli, who will be the fourth rookie to debut in F1 in 2025.

Kimi Antonelli joins Mercedes in 2025

Can Antonelli impress at Mercedes in 2025?

Despite being an unknown quantity heading into his first F1 season, Antonelli has clearly impressed Mercedes bosses during his junior career.

The Italian has claimed titles in various regional Formula 4 championships, including the Italian, European and Middle Eastern series.

Antonelli’s feeder series prowess saw him bypass Formula 3 in 2024, and head straight to Formula 2 where he continued his career with PREMA.

During the 2024 season, the 18-year-old acquired two victories at Silverstone and the Hungaroring, and he placed sixth overall in the championship.

Antonelli’s results and tests for Mercedes were enough to convince bosses of his potential, and he will contest his first full grand prix weekend for the team at Albert Park in March.

Heading into 2025, Antonelli delivered an exit statement on his Instagram where he thanked everyone involved with his 2024 campaign, with the first slide paying tribute to the team that has supported him throughout his junior career, PREMA.

"Happy New Year! A big thanks to everyone who’s been part of it and made it all possible 2025 bring it on and let’s push!"

