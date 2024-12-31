Sky Sports' presenting team are enjoying a well-deserved break following the longest Formula 1 season in the sport's history.

24 races made up the year, with F1 travelling to 21 different countries as two world championship battles gripped fans from February all the way through to December.

The iconic commentary team of David Croft and Martin Brundle brought us some of the biggest moments, with Harry Benjamin stepping in for Croft at a number of races.

But what about the pundits? Who gave the best insight into the fierce championship battle between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris? Here's your chance to vote in the GPFans poll below!

Martin Brundle has become a fixture of Sky Sports' F1 coverage

Sky F1 have documented a thrilling F1 season

Who was the best Sky F1 pundit in 2024?

Broadcasting legend Brundle is a huge candidate for this award every year, following almost 30 years of providing fans with the well-renowned grid walk feature, that in 2024 once again saw a number of awkward moments with A-list celebrities.

What's more, Brundle has also just received an OBE for his services to motor racing and broadcasting, in King Charles' New Year Honours list.

Ted Kravitz is also another candidate for the award, following another year of providing classic moments in his iconic Ted's Notebook show.

Other candidates for this award include former W Series racer Naomi Schiff, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg, former F1 strategist Bernie Collins who has provided stunning insight throughout 2024, and 1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, who sparked a heated debate with Daniel Ricciardo following the Aussie's poor performances.