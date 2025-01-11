Brundle awarded MAJOR honour as F1 champions snubbed

Martin Brundle has been awarded a major honour whilst a series of Formula 1 champions have been snubbed in a vote from fans.

Heading into 2025, GPFans organised a series of polls celebrating the good, the bad and everything in between regarding the 2024 season.

F1 HEADLINES: Team NAME CHANGE ridiculed as major Ferrari switch revealed

READ MORE: F1 officially announce Hamilton Ferrari signing UPDATE

From the best grand prix to the unluckiest driver, F1 fans have been voting to have their say on the sport that they love.

Across the series of polls, there have been some shock results across a variety of different categories, with Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle coming out on top in the latest result.

Martin Brundle was voted best F1 TV pundit in 2024

The Sky Sports team has grown over the years

Who was the best TV pundit in 2024?

In a GPFans poll, fans voted for the best TV pundit of 2024, with Brundle emerging victorious with a stunning 43 per cent of the vote.

Ted Kravitz and Bernie Collins were tied as the second most popular presenters, with the pair amassing 17 per cent of the vote each.

Kravitz is renowned for his post race segment Ted's Notebook, and former Aston Martin strategy engineer Collins has provided fascinating insight into the world of F1 for Sky since she joined the team in 2023.

However, the F1 champions who deliver punditry were snubbed in GPFans’ poll, with the likes of Jenson Button, Damon Hill, Nico Rosberg and Jacques Villeneuve all receiving six per cent or less of the vote.

Naomi Schiff, who has soared in popularity since her debut in 2022, only herself garnered six per cent of the vote, whilst Anthony Davidson received a meagre three per cent.

F1 provides nail-biting entertainment from 24 insane destinations, to catch all the live action, exclusively with Sky Sports, click here.

READ MORE: Red Bull DECLINE expected for 2025 as pressure piles on Horner

Related