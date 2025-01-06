Ricciardo handed huge SNUB in another dismal defeat

Daniel Ricciardo has been handed a huge snub in another dismal defeat for the axed Formula 1 star.

Fans have been voting in our end of year awards, and Ricciardo has once again received a brutal decision akin to his axing from VCARB after the Singapore Grand Prix.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull team announce driver change as Horner suffers MAJOR setback

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 exit revealed in £119 MILLION blow

GPFans have been looking for the unsung heroes of the 2024 season, and have asked for your answers in a variety of categories, from the luckiest F1 teams to the best moments of the year.

In a dismal season for Ricciardo who failed to beat his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, a P18 finish at the Singapore GP sealed his fate and prompted his F1 axe.

The Aussie might have been replaced by Liam Lawson, who has moved up to Red Bull for the 2025 season in place of Sergio Perez, but Ricciardo’s final moments in F1 made it into our awards vote.

Daniel Ricciardo was replaced after the Singapore Grand Prix

Daniel Ricciardo supported Max Verstappen in his final F1 moment

What was the best F1 moment of 2024?

Ricciardo signed off his tenure with the Red Bull family by setting the fastest lap in Singapore, and thus snatching the crucial point off Lando Norris in his title fight with Max Verstappen.

However, this moment failed to capture the imagination of F1 fans, with Ricciardo snubbed and only receiving two per cent of the vote in the GPFans poll for the best moment of the season.

Lewis Hamilton’s spectacular victory around Silverstone in the summer was crowned as the best F1 moment of 2024, securing a tremendous 53 per cent of the vote, as the champion ended his career with Mercedes on a high.

Trailing behind in second was Verstappen’s stunning win in the wet at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where stormed from P17 on the grid to take the victory.

However, Verstappen’s performance only earned him 22 per cent of the vote in the GPFans poll, with Norris’ win in Miami following in third with 14 per cent.

Also in contention for the best moment of 2024 was Hamilton’s Ferrari signing, Charles Leclerc’s home victory at Monaco, Alpine’s double podium in Brazil and Oscar Piastri’s controversial first win at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Each of these remaining options received four per cent or less of the vote, with Hamilton's home win the clear defining moment of 2024.

READ MORE: Hamilton hands out Verstappen THRASHING after shock F1 champion defeat

Related