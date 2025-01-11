Hamilton declares last laugh over Verstappen as X-RATED Red Bull controversy concludes
Hamilton declares last laugh over Verstappen as X-RATED Red Bull controversy concludes
Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has been handed a final verdict over an X-rated Red Bull saga that concerned his sporting rival Max Verstappen.
The 2024 season saw Hamilton slip further down the order than he had become accustomed to over his past legendary seasons with Mercedes, but things weren't always plain sailing for Verstappen either despite taking home a fourth consecutive drivers' title.
F1 HEADLINES: Norris team SWITCH option revealed as crucial Ferrari change uncovered
READ MORE: FIA release official statement over DISQUALIFICATION of Red Bull star
GPFans have recently been asking for your answers to a variety of 2024 award categories, aiming to reward some unsung heroes of last season.
Although the Dutchman eventually proved himself as the one to beat after stealing yet another championship title in 2024, Red Bull's performance woes clearly got to him, with Verstappen taking his frustrations out over team radio on multiple occasions last year, often landing in hot water over his choice of language in the process.
Hamilton on the other hand often came across as rather emotional over Mercedes' team radio, but who can blame him given every race throughout the 2024 season brought him closer to his final round with the Silver Arrows, having chosen to leave the team for Ferrari for 2025.
READ MORE: Red Bull F1 race seat verdict revealed after key Ricciardo victory
Hamilton awarded victory in Mercedes F1 tribute
Following the conclusion of the 2024 season at the Abu Dhabi GP last month, the GPFans Poll for the best team radio quote has swung away from the Dutchman's fiery outbursts, instead crowning Hamilton the winner for his final message across Mercedes comms at the Yas Marina Circuit.
The 40-year-old's emotional farewell to the team which he has achieved record success with over the past 12 seasons won the hearts of GPFans voters, with 43 per cent choosing his final team radio message to Mercedes as the best of 2024.
This result isn't the only win Hamilton can take away from our poll either, beating Verstappen to the top of the vote with only 22 per cent of participants opting for the Dutchman's X-rated rant at engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, which occurred after an on-track incident with Hamilton.
The Hungarian Grand Prix saw plenty of action last season, but Verstappen lost it over team radio when he was investigated by the FIA for a collision with Hamilton.
F1 AWARDS VOTE: Hamilton and Verstappen set for 2024 fan battle
The Red Bull star fumed at Lambiase with the engineer responding: "I'm not even going to get into a radio argument with the other teams over this Max. It's childish, it's childish."
The now infamous 'childish' claims triggered controversy, with Red Bull stating that their star race engineer was not in fact aiming the dig at Verstappen, as it was initially believed.
Hamilton can now enjoy his winter break knowing that our readers preferred his heartwarming radio message to Mercedes over Verstappen's sweary saga, but the pair will no doubt find themselves in many more heated on-track encounters this year as the Brit hopes to fight for his first championship with Ferrari.
READ MORE: Red Bull DECLINE expected for 2025 as pressure piles on Horner
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Horner slams Red Bull rebuild in BOLD Newey claim
- 34 minutes ago
F1 team mocked after 'nonsensical' NAME CHANGE
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton declares last laugh over Verstappen as X-RATED Red Bull controversy concludes
- 2 hours ago
F1 team announce exciting signing as new lineup takes shape
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Norris team SWITCH option revealed as crucial Ferrari change uncovered
- Today 11:17
McLaren confirm driver REPLACEMENT in official announcement
- Today 10:56