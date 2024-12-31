The 2024 Formula 1 season saw some hugely dramatic moments during races, as two thrilling championship battles played out across the year.

In the drivers' championship, for example, Max Verstappen's spectacular start dissipated towards the summer as Red Bull suffered a decline in performance that allowed McLaren and Lando Norris to get back into title contention.

F1 HEADLINES: HUGE Hamilton debut confirmed as champion issues Mercedes return plans

READ MORE: Wolff delivers F1 EXIT update

This lack of pace caused much frustration for Verstappen, who regularly vented his confusion at the team's drop off during press conferences, and over team radio.

Verstappen wasn't the only one to bemoan his team and/or rival drivers over team radio during the 2024 season. But what was the ultimate team radio moment of the season? Here's your chance to vote in the GPFans poll below!

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris were involved in a fierce championship battle in 2024

McLaren suffered some awkward team radio exchanges in 2024

The best of F1 team radio 2024

Verstappen was labelled 'childish' by race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase during a Hungarian GP when he constantly complained at his team for their strategy decisions and unwillingness to report Lewis Hamilton after Verstappen had dived down the inside of the Brit, causing a collision.

In that very same race, McLaren faced team radio issues of their own, with Norris' race engineer Will Joseph pleading with the Brit to give up the lead of the race to Oscar Piastri, who had been undercut by Norris for tactical reasons. Norris eventually obliged.

Norris rubbed salt into Verstappen's wounds at the Dutch GP having won the champion's home race, by using Verstappen's 'simply lovely' catchphrase, a move which landed him in hot water.

Yuki Tsunoda, known for his honest assessments via team radio, called Nico Hulkenberg a 'salami' at the Italian GP, following an attempted overtake by the German: "Yep that guy just smashed into me. I have damage. Yeah what a salami honestly."

Verstappen was very surprised to hear that he had managed to take pole position for the sprint race in Miami, proclaiming: "LOL, but what happened to the others? Mate, this was terrible. I mean, I'll take it, but yeah, ha!"

Ricciardo barked and growled like a dog over team radio following a fourth-place finish in the Miami GP sprint race, before proclaiming that he 'prefers it at the front'.

Stroll bemoaned his team's pace at the Japanese GP, suffering a voice break which social media fans pointed out made him sound like Shaggy from Scooby Doo.

Hamilton's time with Mercedes came to an end at the Abu Dhabi GP, with the seven-time champion issuing an emotional farewell to his team over the radio.