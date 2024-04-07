'Scooby Doo Stroll single-handedly saved Suzuka' - F1 Twitter's best Japanese GP memes & reaction
An early morning wakeup call for Formula 1 fans saw the Japanese Grand Prix deliver some first-lap drama, driver discussions, the usual ending, and had F1 followers on social media entertaining each other with a variety of memes and reaction posts.
Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll was hailed as the saviour of Suzuka on X, formerly Twitter, but for something other than his race craft. The Canadian driver finished outside of the points in 12th, but his hilarious radio message during the race was the highlight of the day for many fans.
One member of F1 Twitter wondered why Stroll sounded like Shaggy from Scooby Doo while complaining about the pace of his car. With team-mate Fernando Alonso finishing up in sixth, maybe Stroll was driving the Mystery Machine around the track during the weekend rather than the new Aston Martin M15.
Elsewhere, Yuki Tsunoda became the first Japanese driver in over a decade to score points at the Japanese GP, with fans claiming he was 'cooking for his home crowd.'
Williams' struggles this season continued as Alex Albon crashed on lap one following an incident with RB's Daniel Ricciardo. During the last race, Logan Sargeant was unable to line up on the grid as Williams had brought no spare chassis to Australia, and another of their cars was damaged just seconds into the Japanese Grand Prix.
Japanese GP Best Memes
this lance stroll radio has single handedly saved this race for me THE VOICE CRACK 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZKrByxuwWD— saff (@lovepiastri) April 7, 2024
Why does Lance sound like Shaggy from Scooby doo💀 pic.twitter.com/PhgcqafmKD— F1 Reaction Pictures (@FormulaReaction) April 7, 2024
YUKI COOKING FOR HIS HOME CROWD 🧑🍳 pic.twitter.com/QBq0dDAq0R— 🏎 Formula 1 Daily (@Formula1_Daily) April 7, 2024
Ricciardo and Albon going through turn 2 #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/BLgkrrpOC9— F1 Portrayed By Top Gear (@TopGearFormula1) April 7, 2024
April 7, 2024
Logan Sargeant and Alex Albon driving at next race pic.twitter.com/fAnIqedOOV— Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) April 7, 2024
Sargeant next race pic.twitter.com/jsR1WT8q37— ¦ Auri ¦ (@bestsixteen) April 7, 2024
James Vowles to Albon and Sargeant #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/8CQE86K3cw— WhoNose (@WhoNose95) April 7, 2024
Williams about to be problem solving in Excel#F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/0U4z5Xh4ev— MultiViewer (@f1multiviewer) April 7, 2024
