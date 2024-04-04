F1 team's 'WILD' decision prompts more controversy

Williams have made another controversial decision that directly impacts the future of one of their Formula 1 drivers.

The Australian Grand Prix saw a difficult decision have to be made by team principal James Vowles, who decided to give Logan Sargeant's chassis to Alex Albon after Albon had damaged his own beyond repair during practice.

After poor planning by the team, it meant that Sargeant had to sit out the rest of the weekend through no fault of his own, with Vowles suggesting he had made the call to 'maximise' the weekend for the team, with Albon outperforming his American team-mate consistently.

While some saw this move as harsh, Vowles described it as the 'hardest' decision he has had to make in his short career as team principal to date.

F1 heads to Japan this weekend, and Williams will have both drivers back in their cars hoping to score the team's first points of the season.

Logan Sargeant had to miss the Australian Grand Prix

Alex Albon's Williams performances have earned great praise

Williams under fire on social media

However, more controversy has arisen, after it was revealed that Sargeant will be driving Albon's patched up chassis, rather than his own in Japan.

“It's the repaired one,” Sargeant told media when asked which car he will run this weekend.

“Just because the workload to switch the cars back over would just be far too much for the mechanics. But the chassis repair went better than expected.”

This has prompted an outpouring of criticism on social media aimed at the team once more, with F1 content creator Matt Gallagher saying the latest decision was 'wild'.

You can understand to a point the decision Williams made putting Albon in the car in Australia...



... but to then give Sargeant the repaired chassis for Japan rather than his old one back is WILD to me — Matt Gallagher (@MattP1Gallagher) April 4, 2024

Yeah they are taking this too far.

I'd like to see a change in rules, chassies should be driver specific. You shouldn't be allowed to swap chassies between drivers.



Keeping your equipment in working condition should be a part of being a F1 driver. — Simon Finne (@Simon_Finne) April 4, 2024

However, Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok has suggested that Albon's performances in the Williams since he joined the team in 2022 have led to him being given favourable decisions.

Taking the emotion out of it - from a pure performance view point it makes perfect sense as a team.



You have to earn the right to be the #1 in a team…. — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) April 4, 2024

