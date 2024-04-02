F1 Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast - rain coming for Suzuka

Here's what the weather forecast will look like during the 2024 Japanese Grand Prix in Mie Prefecture.

The F1 circus sets its sights on Japan for the fourth round of the 2024 season on April 5-7. With only three races down, the championship fight is heating up, and every point counts.

However, the weather at Suzuka Circuit may throw a curveball into the mix, with recent forecasts suggesting a chance of rain throughout the race weekend.

Japanese Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, April 5: FP1 & FP2

Practice sessions on Friday look set to be a mixed bag, with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of precipitation. Temperatures are expected to be cool, with a maximum of 59 degrees dropping down to 48 degrees at night.

Maximum temperature: 59ºF

Minimum temperature: 48ºF

Chance of rain: 40%



Saturday, April 6: FP3 & Qualifying

Saturday's final practice and qualifying sessions could also be affected by rain, with a similar 40% chance of precipitation forecast. Temperatures will remain low, hovering around 16 degrees Celsius during the day and dipping to 9 degrees Celsius at night.

Maximum temperature: 61ºF

Minimum temperature: 48ºF

Chance of rain: 40%



Sunday, April 7: Race Day

Race day promises to be the most dramatic, with a 60% chance of rain forecasted. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 12 degrees Celsius. This combination of potential rain and cool temperatures could significantly impact car performance and race strategy, making for a thrilling Suzuka showdown.

Maximum temperature: 63ºF

Minimum temperature: 54ºF

Chance of rain: 60%



READ MORE: Mercedes set to replace KEY partnership with $12.5m deal

Related