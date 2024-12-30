The 2024 Formula 1 season saw two thrilling championship battles, and a plethora of off-track drama.

With 24 races spread across 21 different countries, last season was the longest in the sport's history, running from February all the way through to the start of December.

The season saw Lewis Hamilton return to winning ways as one of seven drivers who managed to claim more than one victory in the season, with a couple of drivers also achieving their first ever wins in F1.

But what was the ultimate moment of the 2024 season? Here's your chance to vote in the GPFans poll below!

Lewis Hamilton bounced back to winning ways in 2024

What was the best moment of the 2024 F1 season?

Following such a thrilling season of F1 action, there are EIGHT options for this category, with two involving seven-time world champion Hamilton despite his poor 2024 season overall.

Hamilton secured his first victory in F1 since 2021 at the British Grand Prix in July, claiming a record ninth victory at the track in front of his adoring home crowd.

That stunning win for the 39-year-old came in his final race at the circuit as a Mercedes driver, following a shock announcement just a few months before that he would be heading to Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards.

Another driver who left their team during 2024 was Daniel Ricciardo, who was axed from VCARB back in September. However, the Australian fan favourite wowed his fans one last time, when he took the fastest lap at the Singapore GP, aiding former team-mate Max Verstappen in his championship battle.

Verstappen faced fierce competition in Lando Norris for the 2024 title, with the Brit claiming his maiden victory in Miami, but Verstappen all but wrapped up the title at the Brazilian GP, when he won the race in treacherous conditions, despite starting down in 17th.

However, McLaren won the 2024 constructors' title thanks to Norris and Oscar Piastri, who also claimed his first F1 win during the season despite some McLaren team orders controversy, when Norris eventually gave up his first place to Piastri in Hungary following a plethora of emotional team radio messages.