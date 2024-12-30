The 2024 Formula 1 season has seen plenty of impressive drives from the likes of Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and George Russell - to name a few.

However, it was the performances of F1's young drivers that also grabbed headlines in 2024, with the debuts of Ollie Bearman and Franco Colapinto once again restoring faith in young drivers.

The 2025 season will see four rookies debut on the grid, with Kimi Antonelli, Gabriel Bortoleto, Jack Doohan and Isack Hadjar all stepping up to F1.

Which young driver had the edge in 2024? Here is your chance to decide in our GPFans poll!

F1's youth impressed in 2024

Who was the best young driver in 2024?

Whilst it feels as if Oscar Piastri has been on the F1 grid forever, the McLaren star only contested his second season in the series this year.

However, the Aussie has produced incredible results in 2024, with his first grand prix win coming in Hungary, and he also secured a spectacular victory in Baku.

Some drivers did not have to compete in a full season to impress in 2024, with Ollie Bearman making a name for himself in his debut race with Ferrari and subsequent appearances with Haas.

Likewise, Colapinto's debut at the Italian Grand Prix demonstrated his strong pace straight away as he proved himself a worthy replacement for Logan Sargeant at Williams.

Finally, the VCARB pairing of Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson have also left Red Bull scratching their heads over who to promote for 2025, with the Kiwi eventually receiving the opportunity at the top team.