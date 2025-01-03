Whilst teams like McLaren enjoyed a resurgence and their first constructors' trophy since 1998, there were other teams that were less fortunate in 2024.

The last Formula 1 season saw the likes of Red Bull fall behind their rivals, as did Aston Martin, who failed to challenge the top four teams following a successful 2023.

However, there were some teams who were dealt an even worse fate than Red Bull and Aston Martin, as they experienced the worst luck in 2024.

GPFans' final vote in our 2024 awards, allows you to vote for the unluckiest F1 team of the 2024 season.

Sauber finished last in 2024

Who were the unluckiest team in 2024?

As Ferrari and McLaren entered the title fight in 2024, Mercedes were just off the pace at the top of the field.

The team also bid farewell to Lewis Hamilton, losing a driver that brought them so much success throughout the past decade in an unlucky year for the team who finished fourth in the constructors'.

However, their woes were never as bad as Williams', who towards the end of the season failed to finish several races as they struggled to find car parts between races.

Likewise Sauber endured a woeful 2024 and did not acquire their first point until Zhou Guanyu secured a P8 finish at the Qatar Grand Prix.

Haas might have improved their performances last year but still lost sixth place in the constructors' standings after Alpine's late resurgence at the end of 2024.