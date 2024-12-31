The 2024 Formula 1 season was the longest in the sport's history, with next season also set to be another gruelling ride.

F1's calendar seems to be ever-expanding, with new events including Miami, Las Vegas and the Saudi Arabian grands prix all being added in the last few seasons.

On the horizon, F1's much-awaited return to Africa is likely to need to fit in somewhere, while new tracks in Madrid, Qiddiya and Thailand will all hope to feature on the F1 calendar at some stage, too.

Historic events including the German GP and the Malaysian GP may also be looking for a chance to get themselves back onto the F1 schedule, but how are all these tracks going to fit into a single F1 season? Have your vote on which current F1 track should be scrapped in a GPFans poll at the bottom of this page!

Some new tracks are rumoured to be put on the F1 calendar in years to come

Should F1 scrap certain races?

The Monaco GP is arguably the most famous track on the F1 calendar, but its unique narrow street setting makes overtaking in modern-day F1 cars almost impossible. There have been calls for it to be dropped from the calendar for a more exciting race track.

Max Verstappen's home race in Zandvoort has recently been extended until the 2026 season, but after that it will drop off the calendar for the 2027 season. Should that be dropped even earlier to make way for a new event?

Much has been said about F1 visiting countries with poor human rights records, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, with Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel two big names that have questioned the decision to race in such countries.

The growth of F1 in the US has led to two recent additions, with both the Miami and Las Vegas grands prix being hit with a multitude of teething problems in their first few years as an F1 track.

The Chinese GP was only recently added back onto the calendar, but with Zhou Guanyu's departure from F1, there have been arguments to say that F1 should try and give more stars a chance to race in their home country.

Two stalwarts of the European F1 calendar, but both the Spanish GP and the Italian GP have come under fire for not adapting fast enough to F1's requests, and with Madrid rumoured to be a host in 2026, could one or both of these make way?