Verstappen hits back at critics of 24-hour racing event

Max Verstappen has other motorsport business to attend to ahead of Sunday's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, which could lead to fatigue for the world champion.

The Dutchman has been in ominous form so far in 2024, claiming four of the first six race victories, and leading the championship over team-mate Sergio Perez by 33 points.

However, defeat at the Miami GP led to some suggesting that Red Bull's rivals, namely McLaren through Lando Norris' phenomenal drive, had caught up with Formula 1's dominant force.

Now, Red Bull and Verstappen are looking to bounce back at Imola, and get back to winning ways, but the three-time world champion may have other achievements on his mind.

Max Verstappen is competing in two sports this weekend

Max Verstappen is a fan of sim racing

Verstappen to compete in special event

Verstappen is well-known to be a huge fan of sim racing, spending a lot of his downtime streaming to fans around the world, and competing with his Team Redline.

This weekend marks a special event on the sim racing calendar, the 24 Hours of Nurburgring, which sees talented racers taking part in a marathon event available to be viewed on YouTube.

Verstappen, who himself has quite a busy weekend ahead, is itching to be a part of the event, and revealed to Dutch media that he will participate, in a way that he hopes won't impact his chances of yet another F1 victory.

“Of course I don't have a lot of time, so we have to see how it works out," he said, according to De Telegraaf.

"I expect that there will be four of us 'sitting' on the car. I'll probably do two stints between two and four hours.

"No, of course not at night," Verstappen responsibly admitted. "I have to go to bed on time and get my hours to start Sunday well rested.

“Whether I had to ask permission? No, ultimately I decide what I do. I also can't decide for other people what to do on a Saturday night. People can go somewhere to eat or drink and do crazy things.

"It's my free time. I am professional enough to see for myself what is and is not possible.”

