Mercedes boss in DAMNING admission after team's Imola GP struggles
Toto Wolff has provided a brutal assessment of Mercedes’ performance at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
The German team brought new updates to Imola, which included a revised floor and brake ducts in addition to a new rear wing.
However, Mercedes failed to get ahead of their rivals McLaren and Ferrari, who have also produced updates in recent races.
McLaren, who race with a Mercedes engine as a customer team, managed to challenge Max Verstappen for the victory during the closing laps of the race, although the champion managed to keep Lando Norris at bay.
Will Mercedes catch their rivals?
Mercedes demonstrated a lacklustre performance at Imola, with Lewis Hamilton and George Russell finishing P6 and P7 respectively both stating the car was in ‘no-man’s land’.
Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of the year, to join Ferrari where he will hope to win a record-breaking eighth world title.
The champion has not won a race with Mercedes since Saudi Arabia in 2021, and will be looking to embrace a fresh challenge at the Scuderia.
Hamilton remains committed to Mercedes this season however, and is actively involved in the development of their 2025 car.
Team principal Toto Wolff also seemed frustrated at Mercedes’ pace this weekend, making a brutal admission about their performance.
"You can't see it on the result that we are making steps with where we want the car to be,” Wolff told Sky Sports after the race.
"We are 30+ seconds off the quickest guys and that's a lot. P6 and P7 is nothing to be proud of.
"You can hear the frustration in my voice but there is more to come and it's incremental, marginal gains we need to make. This is how the sport goes."
