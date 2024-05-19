close global

Hamilton flying out of the blocks as Verstappen challenged - Lap One Report

Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had blistering getaways at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

The field all got away cleanly with no first lap incidents and fair racing between the drivers, as Verstappen extended his lead in first.

Hamilton made a place up to seventh, and slotted in behind his team-mate George Russell as both Mercedes drivers look to get into the top five.

Max Verstappen had cruised ahead of his rivals by the end of lap one

A seamless start in Imola

Before the lights went out, Verstappen appeared crooked on the grid, but his start was legal, the champion eking out every possible advantage to claim the lead at the first chicane.

Despite being hit with a three-place grid penalty, Oscar Piastri was determined to remain with the leading pack, clinging on to the Ferrari, and keeping his rivals behind.

As the drivers crossed the line to end the first lap, the top three comprised of Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Max Verstappen George Russell Oscar Piastri Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix
