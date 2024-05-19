Hamilton flying out of the blocks as Verstappen challenged - Lap One Report
Hamilton flying out of the blocks as Verstappen challenged - Lap One Report
Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton had blistering getaways at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
The field all got away cleanly with no first lap incidents and fair racing between the drivers, as Verstappen extended his lead in first.
READ MORE: Verstappen reveals DELIGHT at key track change
Hamilton made a place up to seventh, and slotted in behind his team-mate George Russell as both Mercedes drivers look to get into the top five.
A seamless start in Imola
Before the lights went out, Verstappen appeared crooked on the grid, but his start was legal, the champion eking out every possible advantage to claim the lead at the first chicane.
Despite being hit with a three-place grid penalty, Oscar Piastri was determined to remain with the leading pack, clinging on to the Ferrari, and keeping his rivals behind.
As the drivers crossed the line to end the first lap, the top three comprised of Verstappen, Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc.
READ MORE: F1 Qualifying Results: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 2024 times
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Results: All times as Verstappen almost BLOWS win in dramatic finale
- 40 minutes ago
F1 star PENALISED for team's dangerous mistake
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton flying out of the blocks as Verstappen challenged - Lap One Report
- 1 uur geleden
Sky F1 replacement for David Croft - PROFILED
- 2 uur geleden
Emilia-Romagna F1 Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied
- Today 11:00
F1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix Today: Start time & TV channel
- Today 09:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul