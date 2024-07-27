Hamilton inspires GENIUS wet weather ‘strategy’ at Belgian GP

Lewis Hamilton has inspired a genius strategy to combat the wet weather at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is known for its extreme weather conditions, with the Belgian GP frequently impacted by rain.

Fans were left disappointed when the 2021 Belgian GP was called off after two laps of racing, due to the dangerous wet weather conditions.

In addition, delays were caused on Saturday at this year’s race in Belgium, with F2’s sprint race postponed until the evening where it was eventually cancelled after eight laps of running.

Spa is known for its wet weather races

How have fans fared at Spa?

F1 fans braved the rain to watch qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix, which saw Max Verstappen set the fastest time.

However, due to his 10-place grid penalty the champion will not start on pole and will have to fight his way up from P11 in the race.

Therefore, it was Charles Leclerc who stole pole position, setting an impressive lap in the late stages of Q3 to separate both Red Bulls.

Sergio Perez will line up alongside the Ferrari on Sunday, an improvement on his current form after making Q3 for the first time since the Austrian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgian GP in P3

Hamilton will complete the top three in the race, although the champion has expressed concern at the conditions for the grand prix.

The Brit believes they will struggle more in the dry conditions, arguing the wet provided Mercedes with an advantage on the Saturday.

Whilst a wet race would provide an uncomfortable environment for fans to watch the race in, one fan in particular will be well prepared for the rain.

A fan was spotted in the crowd on Saturday, sheltering from the rain on a deck chair covered by a Hamilton inspired plastic shelter.

The ‘W15 replica’ displayed Hamilton’s driver number, with a post-box sized gap for the fan to see through as he appeared more upbeat than the rest of the crowd.

