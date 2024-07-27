Hamilton rues missed Mercedes pole as major Belgian GP concern emerges

Lewis Hamilton has rued a missed pole position at the Belgian Grand Prix whilst he highlighted his concerns for the rest of the weekend.

It has been a season of mixed fortunes for the seven-time world champion, bemoaning the start of the 2024 season as the worst of his entire career.

Following the introduction of upgrades in Canada, Mercedes have gradually caught up with their rivals, and Hamilton finally delighted home fans with a Silverstone victory.

The Brit also achieved a podium in Hungary, and with a P3 start on the grid at Spa, the champion will be hoping to make it a third podium in a row.

Lewis Hamilton took a spectacular win at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton will start the Belgium GP in third

Can Lewis Hamilton win at Spa?

Answering GPFans' questions after qualifying Hamilton revealed he was close to pole but had concerns about the race on Sunday.

“There’s a slight chance we could maybe fight for a podium,” he said. “But I think it’s going to be really tough. We’ve got quicker McLarens behind, a quick Red Bull ahead and another quick Red Bull that’s going to come through, so it’s going to be tough.”

“I think the Ferraris also, they’re just there with us in terms of performance.”

Lewis Hamilton believes he was close to pole in Belgium

When asked about the weather conditions for Sunday’s race, Hamilton highlighted his concerns.

“There’s no relief, it’s a relief because it was raining. We were a second off yesterday, we maybe would have been seven tenths off today [if it was dry].”

“For sure [it’s a concern if it’s dry tomorrow], I think the race pace was strong for the other guys. I’m the hoping the changes we made overnight though puts the car in a slightly better place.

“It’s going to be how I drive it tomorrow that will really seal the deal or go backwards.”

“I can’t complain! I think when I looked at my theoretical time I should have been second. But I think if I had another tyre at the end I could have got pole, but it’s all ifs and buts.”

