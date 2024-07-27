Verstappen’s Belgian GP hopes SHOT DOWN by F1 rival after FIA penalty

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has predicted that Max Verstappen could struggle to overcome a grid penalty to win Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix despite showing dominant pace in qualifying.

Verstappen qualified the fastest in the wet at Spa on Saturday, just shy of six-tenths clear of his nearest competitor - Sainz's team-mate Charles Leclerc.

However, having taken new engine components ahead of Sunday's race, the three-time champion has been slapped with a 10-place grid penalty and will now start P11 for Sunday's main event.

Despite this, many are predicting that Verstappen could still come through the field and win the race, just as he did in 2022 after starting way down in P14.

Of course, that season, Red Bull were the dominant force in the sport, and although they and Verstappen continue to lead both championships at present, they now face increasing competition from their rivals, particularly McLaren.

Lando Norris (R) and Oscar Piastri (L) will start Sunday's GP P4 & P5

Carlos Sainz makes Belgian GP prediction

It is the two McLaren cars that Sainz, who qualified eighth but will start Sunday's race seventh, believes could prevent Verstappen from landing a fourth-consecutive Belgian Grand Prix victory.

Sainz predicts Verstappen to make his way through most of those ahead of him, but not Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri if the pair show their true pace.

"I think anything can happen," Sainz explained when speaking to GPFans and select media, previewing Sunday's main event.

"But at the same time, a top five, or a top three, could be on the cards if we do everything perfect.

"Obviously, Red Bull, they've been a bit off the pace recently.

"I think Max tomorrow is probably going to make it through the field but to get to the McLarens – the McLarens are not as far forward as they wish they would be to protect from Max – but if the McLarens show their true race pace tomorrow, they could be extremely difficult to beat for Max.

"So, it will be an interesting race."

If either of the McLarens or Verstappen are to get to the front, they will have to overtake the likes of Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton, who make up the front three for tomorrow's starting grid.

