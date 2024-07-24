Verstappen set for HUGE Belgian Grand Prix penalty after Hungary woes

Max Verstappen is set to serve a 10-place grid penalty at the Belgium Grand Prix after a difficult weekend in Hungary.

The Dutchman’s Hungarian Grand Prix was a nightmare from beginning to end, where he went wide on lap one after attempting a three abreast overtake alongside the McLarens.

As he re-joined the track he snatched P2 off Lando Norris, however was forced to give the place back as the FIA placed him under investigation.

Throughout the race, Verstappen continued to deliver curt team radio messages to his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, as he failed to usurp the McLarens for the race lead.

Gianpiero Lambiase received an earful over team radio in Hungary

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Why has Max Verstappen received a Belgian GP penalty?

In addition to his incident with Norris, Verstappen was further placed under investigation by the FIA after a collision with Lewis Hamilton.

The 26-year-old attempted an overtake down the main straight where he locked up and crashed into his former rival, launching his Red Bull into the air.

Hamilton retained his position and finished P3, whilst Verstappen slipped down the order into fifth and as the stewards noted the incident.

Whilst no further action was taken in Hungary, Verstappen could serve a penalty at the Belgian Grand Prix for exceeding his engine allowance.

Max Verstappen is set to receive a 10-place grid drop at the Belgian Grand Prix

The three-time world champion had his fourth power unit installed at the Spanish Grand Prix, the maximum allowed in one season.

With a grid drop looming since then, Red Bull look set to take their grid drop at Spa, where Verstappen’s car would be fitted with a fifth combustion engine.

Belgium has favoured a Red Bull penalty in the past where Verstappen won the race from 14th on the grid in 2022.

Furthermore, the champion served an engine penalty and won from sixth, demonstrating that Spa’s overtaking opportunities are ideal for the team to take a penalty there.

