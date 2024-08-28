Red Bull outgunned by rival F1 team in MAJOR coup
A senior Red Bull figure has admitted that the team were financially outgunned by one of their Formula 1 rivals recently when they announced the signing of their new team principal.
Just days into F1's summer break earlier this month, Red Bull lost yet another key figure from their championship-winning roster.
Technical and design guru Adrian Newey announced his exit earlier this year, and in early August, it was revealed that Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley would be joining Audi's F1 project as their team principal.
Wheatley has been at Red Bull since 2006, but will now depart for pastures new at the end of the season.
Marko explains Audi Red Bull coup
Given Wheatley's status within the team and the respect he commands in the F1 paddock, Audi's swoop to secure him as their team chief has been lauded by many.
That, however, raises the question as to why Red Bull would not try to prevent him from departing.
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has offered an explanation for this, however, revealing that the team were financially outgunned by Audi when it came to the signing.
"You have to understand, he’s in his mid-50s and has received an incredibly attractive offer from Audi that we couldn’t match either in terms of position or financial possibilities," Marko explained to Sky Germany.
"One must understand that someone would seize such an opportunity.
"Of course, it’s always a shame when someone has been with us for so long and has been so involved in building the team. But again, we are well-positioned and will distribute these tasks among several people.
"It’s clear that losing him is a setback, but we believe we can make up for it."
