Verstappen 'DONE' with Red Bull after team disappointment

Max Verstappen’s father has revealed that the champion felt ‘done’ after a difficult weekend for Red Bull.

Verstappen and Red Bull enjoyed a season of unprecedented dominance in 2023, with the Dutchman claiming 19 wins and a third world title.

The champion’s dominance was expected to continue into 2024, however a resurgent McLaren have consistently challenged Red Bull and changed the tide in the championship.

Just eight points separate the two teams in the constructors’ standings, with Lando Norris closing in on Verstappen in the drivers’ championship after an imperious victory at Zandvoort, and a podium in Monza.

Max Verstappen had no answer to Lando Norris at the Dutch GP

Lando Norris achieved a commanding victory at the Dutch GP

Can Red Bull recover lost performance?

Norris finished nearly 23 seconds ahead of Verstappen at the Dutch Grand Prix, with the Red Bull star unable to match the pace of his rival.

A disastrous sixth-place finish at the Italian GP was all Verstappen could muster, looking dejected in his post-race interview with Sky Sports.

Following the Dutch GP, Jos Verstappen suggested his son was 'done' with Red Bull. Speaking on the Coen & Sander Show on Dutch radio channel Joe, Verstappen Sr. claimed Red Bull were heading ‘backwards’.

"It was also a huge disappointment that it happened, so to speak," Verstappen Sr said.

"He [Max] is certainly combative, but after the race he was quite done about it, especially because we [Red Bull] just can't get it together."

Jos Verstappen believes Red Bull are moving 'backwards'

"First of all, I think that all the updates that have been brought this year, they have not brought what they thought they would bring.

"And because of that, you still stand still a bit - and the others are still making big steps. And standing still means going backwards, and certainly in Formula 1," Verstappen Sr. added.

"The near future does not look positive either.

"The races follow each other quickly and I think they have not really found a solution yet. Red Bull has remained standing a bit and the rest has become stronger."

