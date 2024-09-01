Verstappen’s Monza MELTDOWN and pious F1 pups: Things you might've missed at the Italian GP

Against all odds and expectations Ferrari finally completed the perfect strategy that allowed Charles Leclerc to take a spectacular Monza victory.

Alternatively, McLaren remained their own worst enemy, and failed to make a dent into Max Verstappen’s championship lead after Lando Norris lost the lead to team-mate Oscar Piastri.

Whilst the scenes from the crowd will live long in the memory of F1 fans, there are moments from the Italian Grand Prix that might have passed them by.

From the creativity of the Tifosi to a special Aston Martin guest, here are some key moments you might have missed from the Italian GP.

Charles Leclerc achieved his second win at Monza

Verstappen throws his toys out of the cockpit

It really was a weekend to forget for Max Verstappen wasn’t it?

Unable to produce anything better than sixth place, Red Bull's formerly slick operation were left scrambling as their performance issues persisted into Monza.

If anything embodied their fall from grace this season, it was their 6.2 second pit stop, which left Verstappen predictably furious.

As he pulled out of the pits he proceeded to hit his steering wheel in frustration, and seemed one more mistake away from ripping it out altogether.

Max Verstappen finished P6 in Monza

Saint Leo Leclerc blesses Ferrari

Leo Leclerc made an appearance at Monza in saintly form, as he blessed his father and helped him secure a victory - which is 100% how it works right?

The Tifosi did not disappoint with their homemade signs at Monza, with the religious iconography of Lewis Hamilton, Fred Vasseur and Leclerc making a re-appearance.

One fan even went as far as to blow up a picture of Carlos Sainz post-surgery onto a sign, in a more absurd demonstration of support this weekend.

Leclerc's puppy Leo could not even escape the passion of the Tifosi, with one fan photoshopping the dog’s head onto the body of a saint.

The pup was spotted being carried around the paddock at various points this weekend, and worshipped as only a true saint should.

Valtteri Bottas is one of the more unique characters on the F1 grid with his bleached mullet and 1970s cop-drama-moustache.

However, as most of us eventually realise, we are not as original as we think, with Bottas encountering his double at Monza.

A fan was spotted in the crowd who appeared almost identical to Bottas from the moustache to the Sauber merchandise, and was invited to meet the Finn in the paddock

The fan took his creativity to the next level sporting a sign that read ‘Valtteri, it's Valtteri’ a play on the team radio drama from his Mercedes days.

Ted Kravitz the tyre whisperer

Leclerc’s victory was the result of a fantastic one stop strategy from Ferrari, that not even McLaren could pull-off.

The noise from the Tifosi as Leclerc started the final lap was deafening, as they realised their home hero was going to take the chequered flag first.

As the Sky commentary team discussed Leclerc's chances of winning, Ted Kravitz was so moved by the victory that he awarded them with sentience.

“Can tyres hear? Can they hear the Tifosi scream?” Kravitz asked.

“Only if you whisper Ted,” Crofty replied.

Ted Kravitz applauding Leclerc's tyre management in an unusual way

Rick Astley makes surprise Aston Martin appearance

One-hit wonder Rick Astley was seen in the Aston Martin garage, as the iconic British team hosted an alright British singer.

Well, seen is a strong word, more promoted via Aston’s social media, as the Never Gonna Give You Up singer enjoyed the behind the scenes F1 experience.

Astley thankfully managed to avoid being collared by Martin Brundle on the grid, or hassled by Ted Kravitz in the paddock, allowing the star/internet meme to enjoy the magic of Monza in peace.

No, this isn’t a Rick-roll! 😅



It’s a pleasure to have @rickastley join us in the garage this weekend. 💚#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/drY8zXcRiv — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 1, 2024

