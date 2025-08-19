F1 boss 'embarrassed' after Schumacher gesture

Williams F1 boss James Vowles has recalled a touching gesture from seven-time champion Michael Schumacher that left him feeling rather sheepish.

The duo previously worked alongside one another upon Schumacher's return to the sport in 2010 after he came out of retirement to drive for Mercedes.

Vowles was the chief strategist for the Silver Arrows during Schumacher's time at the team and though the German icon did not achieve any race wins during his three-year stint, he did achieve a podium at the 2012 European Grand Prix.

P3 behind Kimi Raikkonen and race winner Fernando Alonso at Valencia Street Circuit was Schumacher's best finish with Mercedes, before he retired once again at the end of the season.

But Schumacher did not depart the team without leaving a lasting impression on those he worked closely with, such as Vowles, who recently recalled the time he was shown up by the champion thanks to a chivalrous gesture.

Speaking on the High Performance Podcast, Vowles revealed: "He knew at the time my partner's birthday, flowers arrive at home, and it embarrassed me because I didn't do that much."

Michael Schumacher raced for Mercedes F1 team between 2010 and 2012

Vowles reflects on stunning Schumacher impression

During his time working in the same garage as Schumacher, Vowles learned a lot about the sport and some of its greatest competitors, which helped him greatly on his road to becoming Williams team principal.

After reflecting on the example which left him rather red-faced after being bested by the F1 star, Vowles continued to explain how the act of giving flowers was just one of the many ways Schumacher would ensure Mercedes were bonded closely as a team.

"He would take a genuine interest in who you are, who your family is, what drives you, every single person in the team. And that's hard to do.

"And it's not because he's doing it because he wants to gain advantage. He does it because he really cares. That's Michael. The Michael you had front-facing in front of the media is a very different Michael to what was behind the scenes."

