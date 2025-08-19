Silverstone dwarfs F1 rivals

Silverstone has triumphed over rival F1 circuits as the most attended grand prix of the 2025 season heading into the summer break.

In July, the iconic racetrack hosted a mini-festival in aid of the British Grand Prix, where motorsports fans flock in their legions to watch home heroes Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Lando Norris and Ollie Bearman in action.

Silverstone celebrated record attendance after the 2025 race, where 500,000 spectators gathered to watch Norris take his first home win at the circuit.

Now, according to data collected by the German publication of Motorsport.com, the British GP has emerged as the most attended race of the season thus far.

Melbourne entered the list in a close second recording over 460,000 spectators for this year’s Australian Grand Prix, followed by Spa in third with 389,000 attending.

Monaco and Saudi Arabia did not release their attendance figures, with the Bahrain GP entering the list in last with 105,000 spectators, although these smaller figures are due to the low capacity at the venue.

The circuits on the European calendar were amongst the most popular with Barcelona, Austria and Hungary all witnessing attendance of 300,000.

Norris thrilled fans at Silverstone this year

Silverstone more popular with F1 fans than ever

While Silverstone enjoyed record numbers, the 2025 British GP is only the second-best attended F1 race of all time, with the 1995 Australian Grand Prix in Adelaide attracting 520,000 visitors for Michael Schumacher's last race with Benetton.

Silverstone’s popularity has secured its place on the F1 calendar until 2034, and with the thriller it provided in July it's hard to imagine it disappearing anytime soon.

The British GP was also the best attended race in 2024 with their weekend attendance totalling 480,000, once again beating Australia to the punch who came in second.

Mexico City was the third most popular race in 2024, with 404,958 fans flocking to Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez for the weekend, and it will be interesting to see if the venue can attract similar crowds without Sergio Perez on the grid in 2025.

In 2024, the Azerbaijan GP was the worst attended race with 76,000 fans gathering to watch the street race, although again this is likely to be a capacity issue, with little room for general admission in the city.

