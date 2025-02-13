HISTORIC Schumacher car involved in F1 mega sale

A historic Michael Schumacher Formula 1 car is set to be auctioned off at a special auction in Miami later this month.

F1 fans can now snaffle their own slice of F1 history, when seven-time world champion Schumacher’s 1991 Benetton goes up for sale on February 27.

After replacing Roberto Moreno, Schumacher took to the track for Benetton during his debut season in the sport in late 1991, sealing three points-scoring finishes in five races.

With Benetton’s 1992 chassis not ready in time, the German legend was forced to use Benetton's B191 for the first three races of the 1992 season, but he still bagged two podiums and a fourth-place finish.

British legend Nigel Mansell stormed to the title that season but Schumacher, then aged 23, continued his hugely impressive rise after switching to the B192 in round four.

Michael Schumacher won two world titles at Benetton

Michael Schumacher in action during the 1994 season

Iconic Schumacher Benetton B191 carries hefty auction price

Schumacher claimed eight podiums overall in 1992, including a scintillating maiden victory at Spa, as Benetton claimed third place in the constructors’ standings behind winners Williams and McLaren.

Now, the B191 chassis from the early part of that season, and from Schumacher's debut season, is set to go on sale later this month in Miami.

However, potential buyers should note some modifications to the car, raced eight times by Schumacher, as auctioneers RM Sotheby’s explain.

"Today, chassis B191-08 is offered in a livery similar to that of the 1993 Benetton team," they said in an official statement. "The appearance updates were not limited to the livery, as the car’s side pods were also updated to what appears to be the 1993 style.

"Just below the sideview mirrors are listed the 1993 Benetton team driver’s names, Schumacher and Patrese, and the front nose cone prominently features number six, which was Patrese’s number for the 1993 season.

"This car was never used in race events for the 1993 season, and it is unknown when these changes were made."

With a guide price of £800,000, the car could be yours following the auction in Miami on February 27.

