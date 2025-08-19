Lewis Hamilton has cleared up speculation regarding controversial documents he sent to the team earlier this season.

The seven-time F1 world champion caused a stir in the build-up to last month's Belgian Grand Prix, revealing that he provided detailed reports relating to current issues with his SF-25 to key figures within the team.

That prompted a series of meetings between the driver and the Scuderia leaders to share concerns and look towards how to improve in 2026.

After it was then rumoured that the Brit was attempting to pull the strings behind the scenes, Hamilton firmly denied that was the case.

“There were no orders in it,” Hamilton told media at the Hungarian GP.

Lewis Hamilton says there are no issues between him and team boss Fred Vasseur

Hamilton rejects Ferrari rumours

The 40-year-old - who recently came in for fierce criticism from ex-driver Ralf Schumacher for his approach this season - went on to clarify the intention behind putting the documents together.

He added: “It was just ideas like, ‘Hey, if we did this, have we tried this? If we did this, perhaps we can ease up certain areas or we can be better'.

“It’s just about having conversations. Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari team principal], as I said, as a team, has been really responsive.”

Having endured a nightmare start to his Ferrari career following the switch from Mercedes, Hamilton already has one eye on 2026 when new engine regulations come in to play.

He has yet to feature on the podium in 14 outings for his new team, and has repeatedly bemoaned his own performances and results throughout the year, leading some to suggest that he would be better stepping down before things go from bad to worse

The 105-time race winner has been enjoying some much-needed downtime away from the spotlight over the F1 summer break, before the season resumes once again at Zandvoort next weekend.

