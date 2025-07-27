Lewis Hamilton has revealed what he spent his time doing in the long break since the British Grand Prix, including meetings with a number of key Ferrari figures.

The seven-time world champion revealed that he sent documents to important people within the team about car development and his current issues with the SF-25.

Hamilton revealed that one of the documents was about car-related issues, while the other was about 'structural adjustments' he believes the team should make in order to function better.

More of his time was also taken up by testing out the team's 2026 car for the first time and debriefing with engineers, while he also got in some physical training – in his words, 'maybe a little too hard'.

Hamilton looking to reshape Ferrari

Speaking to the media at a pre-race press conference at the Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton revealed: "I was at the factory two weeks, a couple of days each week. We did preparation – going over where we were at the previous race, things that we need to change. I hold a lot of meetings. So I’ve called on lots of meetings with the heads of the team.

"I’ve sat with (chairman) John (Elkann), (chief executive) Benedetto (Vigna), (team principal) Fred (Vasseur) in several meetings, I've sat with the head of our car development, with Loic (Serra), also the heads of different departments – talking about engine for next year, front suspension, rear suspension, things that you want, issues that I have with this car. I’ve sent documents.

"Through the year, after the first few races, I did a full document for the team. Then during this break, I had another two documents that I sent in, and then I come in and want to address those."

Hamilton's first year at Ferrari hasn't gone as planned thus far, with the Brit yet to stand on a grand prix podium in the Scurderia's famous red despite the team ending 2024 as the fastest on the grid.

He continued: "Some of it’s structural adjustments that we need to make as a team in order to get better in all the areas we want to improve. And the other one was really about the car – the current issues that I have, some things that you do want to take on to next year’s car, and some that you need to work on changing.

“We did development – tried the 2026 car for the first time and started work on that. Thirty engineers come into the room and you sit and debrief with every single one of them. So big, big push. Otherwise, just training—pretty hard. Maybe a little bit too hard. A bit heavy this weekend.”

