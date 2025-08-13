Hamilton accused of Ferrari conflict after numerous 'theatrics'

Lewis Hamilton's 'theatrics' at Ferrari this season have created unnecessary conflict within the team, according to one respected F1 pundit.

The seven-time world champion has endured a miserable maiden campaign at the Italian giants following his much-anticipated move from Mercedes.

He has yet to score a single podium finish in 14 outings to date, and has cut a dejected figure over the majority of race weekends throughout the year.

There have also been a number of tense exchanges with race engineer Riccardo Adami over team radio, but Hamilton has repeatedly insisted the pair have a good relationship.

Former Williams racer Ralf Schumacher believes the Brit's behaviour both on and off the track has been detrimental to his progress.

"I already said before the season that this could go wrong," he told Bild. "Currently, I see a lot of theatrics from him.

"He's been slamming the team, criticising internally, and arguing with the car – that doesn't help anyone."

Is Hamilton 'too old' to cope at Ferrari?

Schumacher hasn't been shy in his criticism of Hamilton this season, and even suggested that the 105-time race winner could quit the team before the year is out.

However, while he no longer believes that to be a likely outcome, he has expressed his fears over whether Hamilton will ever be able to reach the heights he previously set.

The German said: "The car suits [Charles] Leclerc, not him. Maybe he's too old to adapt, or he just can't cope.

"I think the decision for Leclerc has been made long ago, but I don't think he'll quit during the season."

With F1 currently on hold for the summer break, Hamilton is taking some time away from the track to regroup ahead of the final 10 races of the season.

The 40-year-old occupies sixth spot in the drivers' championship, one place behind his team-mate and just above the man who replaced him at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli.

