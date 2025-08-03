‘Useless’ Lewis is right: Hamilton should retire from F1

Lewis Hamilton thinks he’s useless. He’s not, of course he’s not. He’s arguably the best driver of all time. But he might be right about the fact that his time in Formula 1 is at an end.

He had another hugely frustrating weekend in his Ferrari at Hungary after starting and finishing 12th, and with the iconic team deciding to keep Fred Vasseur around for the future, it looks like the Scuderia are planning long-term and everyone has to wonder should the 40-year-old be part of that plan too?

Hamilton looks to be going backwards at Ferrari, and one sprint win aside, looks to be doing a victory lap much like Lionel Messi in MLS. The other GOAT puts bums on seats and sells lots of merchandise, but everyone knows the truth. It’s just a last hurrah to give everyone a warm feeling before the inevitable end.

You cannot even argue that Hamilton’s presence has made Charles Leclerc better, as he has zero wins this season compared to last year’s three and once again failed to convert a pole into a win.

Ferrari negativity lingers despite Lewis Hamilton in the team

Ferrari even knew it before the race started, tweeting “Looking to convert pole into points”, not even optimistically posting that they would win. If your social media admin does not think you’ll win, what’s the point?

Looking to turn pole into points 👏 pic.twitter.com/AGHW8scHTx — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 3, 2025

If Hamilton was a free agent now, would Ferrari even go for him? Doubtful. Actually, who would? The teams competing at the top have great drivers for the future, and are looking forward. The rest of the teams on the grid cannot afford him and Hamilton would be crazy to go to any of them.

The only likely destination is Aston Martin as another veteran mentor for Lance Stroll, and does the British legend want to be a babysitter to end his career?

It’s sad that we won’t get to see Lewis Hamilton win another race in Formula 1. But that’s just the cold, hard truth right now. Time to retire Lewis, you’ve been incredible. But this is the end.

