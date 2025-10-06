F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton on brink of Ferrari revival as champion up THREE places after Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton could be on the brink of a turnaround at Ferrari while an F1 champion has moved up three spaces in the standings after the Singapore Grand Prix.
Despite George Russell's victory at Marina Bay, the weekend belonged to McLaren who secured their 10th constructors' championship after a third and fourth place finish for Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri respectively.
Elsewhere in the driver's championship, two-time champion Fernando Alonso was a big winner in the standings, where he moved up three spaces following a seventh place finish on Sunday despite initially crossing the line in P8.
Seven-time champion Hamilton suffered with a brake issue last time out and during the closing stages of the race, had to fight hard right to the line with Alonso.
But the Spaniard has now benefitted from a demotion for Hamilton, who was awarded a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits after the chequered flag had flown.
Regardless of his penalty disappointment, Hamilton appeared much more confident in the Ferrari at the Singapore GP, outpacing team-mate Charles Leclerc in qualifying, something he has frequently struggled to achieve this season.
If the 40-year-old can maintain this confidence throughout the remaining six rounds of the 2025 season however, then there is a sliver of hope for a Ferrari revival in the constructors' championship.
Mercedes now lead Ferrari by 27 points in the constructors', easily recovered over a sprint weekend, although third place is now under threat as Red Bull lurk eight points behind the Scuderia after Max Verstappen's second place finish in Singapore.
However, Ferrari have two drivers who can regularly score important points, with Hamilton a key component in his team's revival.
Mercedes and Red Bull on the other hand, are reliant on Russell and Verstappen scoring the bulk of their points, which means Ferrari still have a chance of fighting for second in the constructors' championship if they can get their act together.
Of course, there is the caveat that Verstappen himself can score more points on his own than the Ferrari duo combined, which means Hamilton and Charles Leclerc need to pull out their best performances of the year as the season heads towards its infamous conclusion in Abu Dhabi.
Here is how the F1 standings look after the 2025 Singapore Grand Prix!
F1 Drivers' Standings after 2025 Singapore Grand Prix
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|336
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|314
|3
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|273
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|237
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|173
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|125
|7
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|88
|8
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|70
|9
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|39
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|37
|11
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|36
|12
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|32
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|32
|14
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|30
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|28
|16
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|20
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|20
|18
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|18
|19
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|18
|20
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|0
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|0
F1 Constructors' Standings after 2025 Singapore Grand Prix
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|650
|2
|Mercedes
|325
|3
|Ferrari
|298
|4
|Red Bull
|290
|5
|Williams
|102
|6
|Racing Bulls
|72
|7
|Aston Martin
|68
|8
|Kick Sauber
|55
|9
|Haas
|46
|10
|Alpine
|20
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
The fastest lap point has been removed for the 2025 season. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, in the past, this led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a new set of tyres in the final stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap point or prevent a rival from getting the extra point, playing the tactical long game in the championship standings.
The most famous example of this last season came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Norris and helping Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
