F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with late DEMOTION applied

Sheona Mountford
Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri and George Russell look concerned in front of an FIA flag

The FIA have announced the final classification from the F1 2025 Singapore Grand Prix after a late penalty was awarded.

George Russell cruised to his fifth career victory in Singapore, with a comfortable lead ahead of Max Verstappen in second and Lando Norris in third.

Norris managed to overtake team-mate Oscar Piastri on the opening lap of the Singapore GP for third, albeit with a little more aggression that the Aussie would have liked.

Piastri finished in fourth, enough to secure the constructors' championship for McLaren and the 10th time in their history.

Late drama ruined Lewis Hamilton's race weekend however, where he nursed a brake issue in his Ferrari and exceeded track limits.

The champion breached track limits on three occasions towards the end of the race, and was then shown the black and white flag.

A fourth track limit violation earnt him a five-second time penalty. As a result, Hamilton has been demoted to P8 and behind Fernando Alonso. Here is the final classification from the 2025 Singapore GP as officially confirmed by the FIA with all penalties applied!

2025 Singapore Grand Prix - Final Classification

F1 Results: Singapore Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1George RussellMercedes
2Max VerstappenRed Bull+5.430secs
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+6.066secs
4Oscar PiastriMcLaren+8.146secs
5Kimi AntonelliMercedes+33.681secs
6Charles LeclercFerrari+45.996secs
7Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+80.677secs
8Lewis HamiltonFerrari+85.251secs
9Oliver BearmanHaas+93.527secs
10Carlos SainzWilliams+1 LAP
11Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+1 LAP
12Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1 LAP
13Lance StrollAston Martin+1 LAP
14Alex AlbonWilliams+1 LAP
15Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1 LAP
16Franco ColapintoAlpine+1 LAP
17Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1 LAP
18Esteban OconHaas+1 LAP
19Pierre GaslyAlpine+1 LAP
20Nico HulkenbergKick Sauber+1 LAP

Fastest Lap: Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - 1:33.808 on Lap 48

2025 rule change removes fastest lap point

Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.

However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.

The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton demoted as controversial incident prompts rule rethink

F1 RESULTS: Oscar Piastri FUMES as controversial Lando Norris incident overshadows title celebrations

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton DEMOTED as post-race FIA penalty issued at Singapore GP

F1 Standings

