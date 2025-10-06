FIA announce Lewis Hamilton inspection as samples taken at Singapore GP

The FIA have announced a Lewis Hamilton inspection at the Singapore Grand Prix after samples were taken from the F1 champion’s Ferrari.

Hamilton appeared more confident with Ferrari in Singapore, setting the fastest time in Q1, but ultimately only managed a sixth place grid slot.

Following qualifying, Hamilton’s Ferrari was subject to inspection from the FIA’s technical delegate where samples were taken from his car.

A fuel sample was taken from both Hamilton and George Russell’s cars, where they were checked for density and analysed by gas chromatography.

Both fuel samples were analysed, and were the same as those approved for competition. Any density change within the fuel samples were within the permitted limits.

Further samples taken from Hamilton’s car

An engine oil sample was also taken from Hamilton’s car, which was then analysed by FTIR spectroscopy and viscometry.

The results of the FTIR analyses showed that the sampled oils were consistent with reference engine oil samples which had been approved for use.

Therefore, Hamilton’s car passed all fuel and engine oil inspections, and retained his P6 grid slot for the Singapore GP.

Sadly for the 40-year-old he was only able to secure a P8 finish at the Marina Bay Street Circuit following a post-race penalty.

