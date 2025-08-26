F1 slammed over 'idiotic' driver issue

The ‘idiotic’ requirements to obtain a FIA super licence to race in F1 have been criticised by Drive to Survive legend Will Buxton.

Buxton responded to a report shared on X, that IndyCar star Colton Herta could leave the series to race in F2 to acquire the appropriate super licence points to compete in F1.

The current system rewards a driver with 40 points over three years in FIA-approved series with a F1 super licence. 40 is also the exact amount handed to the winner of the IndyCar championship, while the rest of the top 10 receiving 30, 20, 10, 8, 6, 4, 3, 2 and 1 point respectively.

However, those competing in the F2 championship are better rewarded with the top three championship finishers gaining the required 40 and the remainder 30, 20, 10, 8, 6, 4 and 3 points down to P10.

Buxton claimed this rule was ‘idiotic’ in response to reports Herta could move to F2, and wrote: “I’ve said it a thousand times. The F1 super license system was an idiotic kneejerk reaction to the inexorable rise of a talent [Max Verstappen] who turned out to be an all time great.

“If it is to remain, the allocation needs a drastic overhaul, particularly when it comes to IndyCar points."

Does the FIA F1 super licence system need an overhaul?

Herta does not yet have a FIA super licence to race in F1

Max Verstappen’s rapid rise in F1 prompted the FIA to change the super licence system, after concerns that the then 17-year-old had been fast-tracked too quickly, and to ensure drivers had sufficient experience before entering the sport.

While Verstappen ultimately proved this reasoning false, the amount of super licence points awarded to F3 stars for example is disproportionate to that of IndyCar drivers.

For example, a fifth place finish in the F3 championship earns a driver 12 super licence points, which is more than fourth place in IndyCar which only awards 10.

While F3 drivers gain experience on F1 tracks, the likes of Herta remain unrewarded for racing in a championship as competitive as IndyCar.

The American has raced full-time in the series since 2019 and has collected nine wins, alongside 19 podiums; but still may have to prove himself in F2 to acquire the required super licence points

Herta was originally linked to a drive with new F1 team Cadillac for 2026. However, heading into the 2025 season he still lacked the required super licence points and only held 31 points.

To obtain a super licence, Herta would have had to finish the current IndyCar championship in fourth, but missed that target and will have to wait until next year if he hopes to reach F1.

On the rumours that he could move to F2, Herta said: “I’ve heard those rumours, too. That’s all it is right now, is rumours.”

F1 HEADLINES: Christian Horner tipped for Aston Martin move as unseen footage drops

READ MORE: F1 team change name ahead of Dutch GP

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: George Russell accepts Mercedes F1 reality

Related