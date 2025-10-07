Alpine confirm F1 driver decision for 2026

Alpine F1 managing director Steve Nielsen has issued an update on when the team's driver lineup decision for 2026 will be made.

Young Argentine Franco Colapinto has struggled in the seat alongside Pierre Gasly for much of 2025, not scoring a single point across 11 race weekends.

He replaced rookie Jack Doohan after just six races of the season, with Flavio Briatore and Alpine losing patience with the Australian after he had also failed to score a single point.

The result is that Alpine are currently bottom of the constructors' championship, and are still unsure who to have in the seat alongside Gasly for what will be a crucial 2026 season.

Now, Nielsen has hinted at when the decision will be made, suggesting that there are multiple drivers in the frame for the seat, while still offering Colapinto some words of support.

"I think it’s difficult for any of the new drivers coming in," Nielsen told the team bosses press conference during the Singapore Grand Prix. "We’ve seen ebb and flow in lots of them that have come from F2.

"Franco had a difficult start. I think we’ve seen that equalise and calm down a little bit. He’s now had the measure of Pierre in the last two or three races.

"So he’s on a par with him, which is good. We don’t know where that slope will end, whether it’s going to continue. We hope it does. And then we’ll make our decision on Franco and whoever else is in the frame when we have to.

"But we’re a few races away from that yet."

Who will drive for Alpine in 2026?

Colapinto's recent promising performances mean that he is still very much in contention for a contract extension, but Alpine have a number of young drivers waiting in the wings for their chance.

Doohan will be itching to get back onto the F1 grid after only having been given six races in his rookie season, while Paul Aron has also taken part in several practice sessions throughout this year.

On top of that, F2 star Alex Dunne is now available to be signed having ended his contract with McLaren despite having taken part in two practice sessions with the constructors' championship leaders in 2025.

Briatore may well have his eye on Dunne, who has claimed two F2 race wins in 2025, but Red Bull are also said to be interested in acquiring the Irish teenager's services.

